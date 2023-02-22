OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,568 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.47.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 170,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.