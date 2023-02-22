OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,828 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 187.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.27. 138,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.