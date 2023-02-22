OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $908,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,082. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

