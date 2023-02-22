OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. 3,067,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,399,148. The company has a market capitalization of $450.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.