One Capital Management LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 49,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,355,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,326,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

