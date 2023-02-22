One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

