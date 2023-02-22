One Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,822,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 238.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 319,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after buying an additional 549,504 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

