One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

