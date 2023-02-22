One Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $337.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.82 and a 200-day moving average of $283.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $397.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

