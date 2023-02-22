One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,963,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,569,000 after buying an additional 1,264,448 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 84,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.
Shares of DIS opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $150.79.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.
