One Capital Management LLC Sells 159,458 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,458 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 601,076 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after buying an additional 459,862 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 254,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

