One Capital Management LLC Sells 5,408 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,222.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 82,824 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 872,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $235.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.80. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $284.42.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

