One Capital Management LLC Sells 60,306 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,306 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

