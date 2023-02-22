One Capital Management LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCOR. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 20,984.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,781,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,214 shares in the last quarter.
Core Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Core Alternative ETF stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Core Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.
