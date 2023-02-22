ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $104,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

