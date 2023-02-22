Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 301000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Opawica Explorations Stock Up 33.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
About Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.
