Oppenheimer Weighs in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $292.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,092 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,159,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

