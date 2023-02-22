Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,926,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,624,000 after buying an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after buying an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

