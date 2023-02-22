Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OBT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 1,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $306.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orange County Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Orange County Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

