Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $421.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.96%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 94,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

