Origin Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $75.10 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $75.10 million and approximately $24.03 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00417343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.01 or 0.27645556 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,463,601 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

