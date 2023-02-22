Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Price Up 22.1%

Shares of Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) shot up 22.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.38. 228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Orora Trading Up 22.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans.It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America.The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

