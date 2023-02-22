Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86,797 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for approximately 0.1% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 0.51% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 832,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,225,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 227,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

