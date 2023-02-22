Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $49,364.10 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Overstock.com Stock Performance
OSTK traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $963.28 million, a P/E ratio of 105.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1,436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,985,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.