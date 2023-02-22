Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $49,364.10 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

OSTK traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $963.28 million, a P/E ratio of 105.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1,436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,985,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Overstock.com Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

