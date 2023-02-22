Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $210.00 at Wolfe Research

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.36.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

PANW opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -338.29, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.05.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

