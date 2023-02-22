Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.97-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.89 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.97 to $4.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,292,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

