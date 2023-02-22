Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90 to $0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.695 billion to $1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.97-$4.03 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $166.89. 8,292,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -343.13, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 261,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.