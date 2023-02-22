PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45.39 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00017013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $757.48 million and $45.39 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002090 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00418621 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.46 or 0.27730229 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.
PancakeSwap Profile
PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 367,923,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,199,328 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.
PancakeSwap Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
