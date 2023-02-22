Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.99 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 344.83%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

