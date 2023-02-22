Pax Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $879.05 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $879.05 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001056 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013041 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
