PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP lessened its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for approximately 5.8% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth $9,634,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP raised its position in PDD by 108.4% during the third quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP now owns 227,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in PDD by 14.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in PDD by 29.2% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

