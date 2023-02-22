PDT Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.40. 33,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.25. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

