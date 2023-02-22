PDT Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Linde by 1,809.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $326.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,612. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The company has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

