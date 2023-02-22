PDT Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after acquiring an additional 383,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.36. 30,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $89.57.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

