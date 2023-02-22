PDT Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.51. 55,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,206. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

