PDT Partners LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,047 shares during the quarter. Alkermes accounts for 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alkermes worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 114,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

