PDT Partners LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Golar LNG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 118,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,506. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

