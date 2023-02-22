PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,955 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Coty worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Coty by 11,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after buying an additional 7,061,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 1,409,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

