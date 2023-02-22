PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,305 shares during the period. Atkore comprises 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Atkore by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.75. 34,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,402 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

