PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 207,142 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Coupang comprises 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,937,000 after buying an additional 906,883 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Coupang by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,623 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,593,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,398,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,477,000 after purchasing an additional 852,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 468,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,366,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,366,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500,000 shares of company stock worth $657,152,335. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

CPNG traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.