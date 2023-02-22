PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.6 %

ANET stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 502,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,703,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.