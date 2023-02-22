PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.84. The stock had a trading volume of 645,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

