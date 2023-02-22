Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 355,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $179,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,904 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $491.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $459.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

