PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 212,100 shares.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
PEDEVCO Trading Down 3.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $83.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
