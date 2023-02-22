PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.01. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 212,100 shares.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $83.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.22.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,404,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,295.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,404,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,384.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 399,326 shares of company stock worth $436,484 and sold 262,933 shares worth $282,056. 68.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

