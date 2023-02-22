Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $43.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $14,212,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its stake in Pegasystems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.84%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

