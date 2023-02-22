Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,639 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

NYSE MAXR opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

