Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,657 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

