Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,196 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Iridium Communications worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,906,374.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $535,230.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares in the company, valued at $32,906,374.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

IRDM opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.