Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

