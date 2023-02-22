Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $3.54 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,809,000 after buying an additional 33,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 53.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $394,388.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,880. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.58. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

